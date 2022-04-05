Navajo Nation celebrates Vietnam War Veteran’s Day

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On March 29, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer joined Pastor Robert Tso of Victory Life Church, 24th Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton, retired U.S Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Jay Block, and many Vietnam Veterans and their families during the National Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration in Shiprock, New Mexico.

“We are pleased that our Diné warriors, family members, and community members have joined us today to honor our Vietnam Veterans during the 5th anniversary of the National Vietnam War Veterans Day. These warriors are our Nation’s blood and treasure. They ultimately deserve our deepest gratitude,” said Vice President Lizer.

Lizer assisted in presenting and pinning the Vietnam War Veteran lapel pin on Gold Star Mothers, Vietnam Veterans, and family members of those who passed serving during the Vietnam War.

“We vow never again to confuse personal disapproval of war with prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our Armed Forces,” Lizer said. “It is important to remember the heroism, bravery, and sacrifices of Vietnam-era veterans and their families. As time passes, we mustn’t let the memory of our fallen war heroes fade. Thank you for your service.”

Former New Mexico State Representative Sharon Clahsichillage and San Juan County Magistrate Court Judge Rena Scott also joined to assist in the pinning ceremony.

The Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President signed a Proclamation to honor and recognize the National Vietnam War Veterans Day. We honor all Diné Warriors and their families who sacrificed and served during the Vietnam War. The Navajo Nation is grateful for their contribution to the Navajo Nation and the country.

Information provided by the Office of the Navajo Nation President and Vice President