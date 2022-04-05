OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, April 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
NewsBreak Logo

Horseshoe Bend offers a dramatic overlook of the Colorado River

Early spring, with few crowds and easy access to the overlook, is a perfect time to visit Horseshoe Bend. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

Early spring, with few crowds and easy access to the overlook, is a perfect time to visit Horseshoe Bend. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

Gilbert Honanie, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 5, 2022 9:15 a.m.

Horseshoe Bend attracts visitors from around the world and a recent visit did not disappoint — and the offseason made visitation light to moderate. On a previous visit, the crowds made it harder to enjoy, especially trying to find a spot to take a photograph.

Getting from the parking lot to the overlook is not very difficult and anyone with a good pair of walking shoes can easily make the roundtrip on the ADA approved trail to the overlook, which also has a couple of shade benches along the trail.

photo

Horseshoe Bend is located south of Page, Arizona, near the Navajo reservation. It attracts visitors from around the world. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

With so many visitors, they are always a few who put themselves in a precarious position, which can make observers nervous. Although it is allowed and cautioned, people are allowed to go beyond the platform area that is located on the overlook, but they are cautioned that the side of the cliff is slippery and may come loose.

Horseshoe Bend is located 4.6 miles west from the city of Page and is man aged by the city. Peak visiting times are in the morning and evening year-round.

During summer months, visitors are urged to not visit during mid-day because the temperatures can hover in the high 90s and above. Visitors are also urged to bring plenty of water. Parking is plentiful during most months of the year. It is most difficult to find parking in the summer because of the vast amount of visitors to the area.

Park hours are sunrise to sunset and current fees being;

• Motorcycles: $5

• Car or RV: $10

• Commercial van/bus (passenger capacity up to 14) $35

• Commercial bus (passenger capacity 15-35) $70

•Commercial bus (passenger capacity over 35) $140

Horseshoe Bend is a must for the landscape photographer, the environmental portraiture maker, and the adventurer. But as with all parks, follow the simple rule of “Pack in, Pack out.”

More information on visiting Horseshoe Bend, is available from the city of Page at https://cityofpage.org/official-horseshoe-bend-information.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas