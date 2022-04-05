Horseshoe Bend offers a dramatic overlook of the Colorado River

Horseshoe Bend attracts visitors from around the world and a recent visit did not disappoint — and the offseason made visitation light to moderate. On a previous visit, the crowds made it harder to enjoy, especially trying to find a spot to take a photograph.

Getting from the parking lot to the overlook is not very difficult and anyone with a good pair of walking shoes can easily make the roundtrip on the ADA approved trail to the overlook, which also has a couple of shade benches along the trail.

With so many visitors, they are always a few who put themselves in a precarious position, which can make observers nervous. Although it is allowed and cautioned, people are allowed to go beyond the platform area that is located on the overlook, but they are cautioned that the side of the cliff is slippery and may come loose.

Horseshoe Bend is located 4.6 miles west from the city of Page and is man aged by the city. Peak visiting times are in the morning and evening year-round.

During summer months, visitors are urged to not visit during mid-day because the temperatures can hover in the high 90s and above. Visitors are also urged to bring plenty of water. Parking is plentiful during most months of the year. It is most difficult to find parking in the summer because of the vast amount of visitors to the area.

Park hours are sunrise to sunset and current fees being;

• Motorcycles: $5

• Car or RV: $10

• Commercial van/bus (passenger capacity up to 14) $35

• Commercial bus (passenger capacity 15-35) $70

•Commercial bus (passenger capacity over 35) $140

Horseshoe Bend is a must for the landscape photographer, the environmental portraiture maker, and the adventurer. But as with all parks, follow the simple rule of “Pack in, Pack out.”

More information on visiting Horseshoe Bend, is available from the city of Page at https://cityofpage.org/official-horseshoe-bend-information.