Around Winslow: week of April 6

National Library Week at Winslow Public Library

National Library Week is celebrated April 3 - 9. It is a time to celebrate our nation's libraries, library workers' contributions and promote library use and support.

The Winslow Public Library is open Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. It is located at 21 N. Williamson Ave., Winslow, Arizona.

Business Expo, April 30

Discover some of what Winslow offers in education, services, products and opportunities. Businesses and agencies will be offering information, advice and employment opportunities.

The event will be held at the Winslow Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St.

More information is available at winslowarizona.org.