Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, April 05
Arizona police ID man killed on I-40 as New Mexico resident

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 5, 2022 7:32 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was struck several times by vehicles on Interstate 40 near Winslow and died.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety identified the man as Adam Michael Tackett, 39, of Farmington, New Mexico.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves said Tackett was standing in the middle of the interstate when he was hit the morning of March 29. The incident briefly shut down the westbound lanes.

Authorities had received multiple calls from motorists about an object in the roadway, including from a semi-truck driver.

Graves says it’s unclear why Tackett was in the roadway. Some of his clothing and sleeping bag were found nearby. He was identified through fingerprints.

An Arizona Department of Transportation crew had reported seeing a man wearing dark clothing hitchhiking in the area around 3:30 a.m. March 29, but Graves says investigators aren’t entirely sure it was Tackett.

