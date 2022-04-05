ADOT announces construction updates in coming weeks

Expect intermittent lane restrictions, delays on I-40 in Flagstaff April 3 – Oct. 31

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers who travel Interstate 40 in Flagstaff to plan for intermittent lane restrictions while ADOT crews return from winter shutdown to complete the pavement preservation work that began in spring 2021.

The following restrictions will occur April 3-Oct.31:

• East- and westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in the construction zones between the junction with I-17 and Walnut Canyon Road (mileposts 195 - 205).

• Flaggers will be on site to assist with traffic control.

• The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph in the work zones.

• 14-foot vehicle-width will be allowed, but may not be accommodated at all times. Additional notice will be provided for locations and times when a 14-foot vehicle width cannot be accommodated.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

For more information, visit the project webpage: azdot.gov/I40WalnutCanyonRd

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov.

I-40 ramp closures at A-1 Mountain Road April 4 - 18

Drivers should plan for the following eastbound ramp closures while crews rehabilitate the ramps in preparation for the overpass bridge reconstruction on I-40 and A-1 Mountain Road (exit 190).

• Eastbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at A-1 Mountain Road (exit 190) will be closed from 6:30 a.m. April 4, through 5:30 p.m. April 18.

• Detour: Eastbound I-40 traffic accessing A-1 Mountain Road will be detoured to Exit 191 to turn around and head west to access A-1 Mountain Road.

Traffic from A-1 Mountain Road heading eastbound on I-40 will first head west on I-40 to Hughes Avenue (Exit 185- Bellemont) to turn around to go eastbound on I-40.

Work on Hermosa Drive bridge over I-40 to begin April 5

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — The Hermosa Drive Bridge over Interstate 40 in Holbrook will be rehabilitated beginning this spring by the Arizona Department of Transportation, thereby extending the life of the bridge for drivers.

The bridge will receive a new bridge deck, guardrails and barriers. The roadway approaches to the bridge will be improved as well. Drivers can expect daytime and nighttime restrictions due to the construction work. In addition, there will be periodic overnight closures of I-40 during the project.

A detour will be in place using State Route 77 (known locally as Navajo Boulevard) when the I-40 closures are in effect. Eastbound drivers will use Exit 286, proceed eastbound on Navajo Boulevard and then re-enter eastbound I-40 at Exit 289. Westbound drivers will use Exit 289, proceed westbound on Navajo Boulevard and then re-enter westbound I-40 at Exit 286.

I-40 will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on April 5. Additional nightly closures in April include April 7-9; April 11-15; and April 18-20.

Additional overnight closures of I-40 are planned throughout the summer. Closures are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The project is expected to be completed by this fall.

This bridge project continues ADOT’s commitment to invest in the I-40 corridor as a vital highway for commerce. From 2016 to 2020, ADOT invested more than $275 million in the I-40 corridor.

For more information on this project, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northeast District.

Information provided by ADOT