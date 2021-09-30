Yavapai College begins process to launch four-year degree options

PRESCOTT - Yavapai College has begun the process of launching baccalaureate degrees, more commonly referred to as four-year degrees.

In May, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill HB2523, allowing Arizona community colleges to offer four-year degrees. Under HB2523, community colleges must demonstrate a workforce need for four-year degrees in the region served by the community college, as well as student demand for the four-year degrees.

Under the leadership of President Lisa B. Rhine, YC has formed a working group to research potential fits, identify community needs, establish a curriculum and launch possible four-year degrees.

“Yavapai College is committed to providing its communities with an accessible, affordable education that fits our students’ needs and prepares them for local job opportunities,” Rhine said. “The process to launch four-year degrees will take time, but I am confident that the recommendations that stem from this working group will be data-driven, realistic and impactful.”

The Yavapai College working group is led by Dr. Diane Ryan, vice president of academic affairs, and comprises individuals across key college departments.

While work has just recently begun, the working group has set a tentative timeline of the first four-year degree to be available to students for the fall of 2023. This timeline would allow YC to research, survey students and Yavapai County communities, develop a budget and infrastructure, develop a curriculum and seek approval from the Yavapai College District Governing Board, Higher Education Learning Commission, and the Department of Education.

Updates from the working group will be made throughout the process.

Information provided by Yavapai College.