Student arrested for threats against Bagdad High School

PRESCOTT — A 17-year-old student accused of making an online threat about a school shooting in Bagdad was arrested Sept. 28, officials said.

On Sept. 28 at approximately noon, the Bagdad High School principal contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office to report that a student had received several text messages from an unknown person who was threatening to “shoot up the school.”

The student told the principal that he was concerned with one of the messages that said “I’m shooting up the school on Wednesday during third hour. Be ready to leave.”

Deputies interviewed the student who received the texts, who was unsure of the identity of the sender. However, school officials were able to access a website where the texts originated, and identified the sender.

The principal located the suspected student during the lunch hour and the student admitted to sending the text messages, and that he did this as a joke. Deputies searched the student's home and vehicle and determined the suspected student did not have access to any weapons.

YCSO placed the student under arrest and charged him with interference of an educational facility and terrorist acts.

YCSO said it appeared the student had no understanding of the severity of his actions.

Young people to know that what may seem like a prank or a joke can have serious repercussions for their futures, YCSO said.

The penalty for conviction of a terrorist act is a class 2 felony that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and maximum of 25 years.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.