Winslow High School swim team competes at Flag High Sept. 17
Originally Published: September 28, 2021 9:24 a.m.
Winslow Swim Team competes at Flagstaff High School Sept. 16. Winslow competed against Basis Charter School of Flagstaff and Flag High. The next scheduled meet is Sept. 30 at Flagstaff High School.
Most Read
- One dead, another injured in plane crash west of Page
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Standin' on the Corner festival returns Sept. 24-25 in Winslow
- ‘Frybread Face & Me’ wraps up New Mexico filming
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- The first all-Navajo team to compete at Rebelle Rally, the first women’s off-road navigation rally in the U.S.
- Leaders seek to revitalize Navajo and Hopi economies through alternative energy options
- Lake Powell and Lake Mead dip to historic lows
- Kayenta’s Autry Lomahongva prepares for another cross country season at Colorado Mountain College
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- One dead, another injured in plane crash west of Page
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Hopi endurance runner Kyle Sumatzkuku qualifies for Boston Marathon
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- TV series based on Hillerman novels to be set on Navajo Nation
- Four contestants announced for 69th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant
- Navajo Police respond to suspicious person in the Tallmountain area
- ‘Frybread Face & Me’ wraps up New Mexico filming
- 19th annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Run brings 150 riders to honor fallen heroes
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: