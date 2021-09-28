West Nile virus at high levels in Arizona due to wet monsoon
PHOENIX (AP) — This year’s wet monsoon in Arizona is contributing to a record-high season for the West Nile virus, which is spread through mosquito bites, health officials said.
Arizona had 123 cases and four deaths through late last week, the state Department of Health Services said Sept. 21.
Nearly all of the cases were reported in Maricopa County, where the virus has been detected in record numbers of mosquitos studied, the department said.
While most people infected with West Nile don’t get symptoms, older people and those with weakened immune systems are more prone to diseases that are fatal.
Health officials recommend wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to help prevent mosquito bites on arms and legs and eliminating standing water where mosquitos lay their eggs.
- One dead, another injured in plane crash west of Page
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Standin' on the Corner festival returns Sept. 24-25 in Winslow
- ‘Frybread Face & Me’ wraps up New Mexico filming
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- The first all-Navajo team to compete at Rebelle Rally, the first women’s off-road navigation rally in the U.S.
- Leaders seek to revitalize Navajo and Hopi economies through alternative energy options
- Lake Powell and Lake Mead dip to historic lows
- Kayenta’s Autry Lomahongva prepares for another cross country season at Colorado Mountain College
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- One dead, another injured in plane crash west of Page
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Hopi endurance runner Kyle Sumatzkuku qualifies for Boston Marathon
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- TV series based on Hillerman novels to be set on Navajo Nation
- Four contestants announced for 69th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant
- Navajo Police respond to suspicious person in the Tallmountain area
- ‘Frybread Face & Me’ wraps up New Mexico filming
- 19th annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Run brings 150 riders to honor fallen heroes
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: