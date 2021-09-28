OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 30
West Nile virus at high levels in Arizona due to wet monsoon

Along with much anticipated monsoons, Arizona Game and Fish is warning of the possibility of insect-borne diseases that can impact people, pets and wildlife. (Stock photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 28, 2021 10:21 a.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — This year’s wet monsoon in Arizona is contributing to a record-high season for the West Nile virus, which is spread through mosquito bites, health officials said.

Arizona had 123 cases and four deaths through late last week, the state Department of Health Services said Sept. 21.

Nearly all of the cases were reported in Maricopa County, where the virus has been detected in record numbers of mosquitos studied, the department said.

While most people infected with West Nile don’t get symptoms, older people and those with weakened immune systems are more prone to diseases that are fatal.

Health officials recommend wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to help prevent mosquito bites on arms and legs and eliminating standing water where mosquitos lay their eggs.

