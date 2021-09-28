Tuba City graduate part of Coconino Community College’s first cross country team

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —Shaelyn Honahni, of Tuba City, runs to relieve stress.

“It also helps me to feel free,” she said, smiling.

Honahni, who graduated tenth in her class from Tuba City High School, is majoring in biology at Coconino Community College (CCC).

She has an affinity for animals and said she might choose a career path involving animals, and biology will help get her there.

Right now, though, she’s striving to run professionally and CCC is the first step on that path.

“I joined CCC Cross Country because I believe it will help me become the best runner I can be and help me find my full potential,” she said.

Shaelyn said she thought long and hard seeking the right school for her. With CCC, being located in Flagstaff, it was not too far from home. After talkind to CCC Cross Country Coach Craig Hunt, she was ready to commit to the program.

“I’m proud to be on the first team for the college,” she said. “It’s really important to me.”

CCC Athletics programs compete in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) as members of the National Junior College Athletic Association, Region 1.

Information provided by CCC