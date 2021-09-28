OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tuba City graduate part of Coconino Community College’s first cross country team

Tuba City’s Shaelyn Honahni is a CCC2NAU student studying biology while she competes for the community college’s first cross country team. (Photo/CCC)

Tuba City’s Shaelyn Honahni is a CCC2NAU student studying biology while she competes for the community college’s first cross country team. (Photo/CCC)

Originally Published: September 28, 2021 8:36 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —Shaelyn Honahni, of Tuba City, runs to relieve stress.

“It also helps me to feel free,” she said, smiling.

Honahni, who graduated tenth in her class from Tuba City High School, is majoring in biology at Coconino Community College (CCC).

She has an affinity for animals and said she might choose a career path involving animals, and biology will help get her there.

Right now, though, she’s striving to run professionally and CCC is the first step on that path.

“I joined CCC Cross Country because I believe it will help me become the best runner I can be and help me find my full potential,” she said.

Shaelyn said she thought long and hard seeking the right school for her. With CCC, being located in Flagstaff, it was not too far from home. After talkind to CCC Cross Country Coach Craig Hunt, she was ready to commit to the program.

“I’m proud to be on the first team for the college,” she said. “It’s really important to me.”

CCC Athletics programs compete in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) as members of the National Junior College Athletic Association, Region 1.

Information provided by CCC

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas