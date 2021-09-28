Kayenta community breaks ground on new wellness center

A new $2.1 million wellness center was funded through the Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program and will be located near the Kayenta Recreation Park in Kayenta, Arizona. The wellness center will include cycling, Zumba, a kitchen and fitness classrooms. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez joined community members, Council Delegate Nathaniel Brown, Navajo County Justice of the Peace Judge Susie Nelson, Kayenta Acting Town Manager Stephen Young, and Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program staff for the Kayenta Wellness Center groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 17.