Hopi student wins voting rights scholarship essay contest

Allan Paxson, a student at the University of Arizona and a member of the Hopi Tribe, was named one of several winners of the Frank Harrison and Harry Austin Voting Rights Scholarship Essay Contest Sept. 9. Paxson is majoring in Physiology and Medical Sciences with a minor in Educational Psychology. Paxson finds his passion in helping others – especially the Native American community. He aspires to enter the medical field as a Native American physician providing care to underserved communities.