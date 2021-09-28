OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hopi student wins voting rights scholarship essay contest

(Photo/Intertribal Council of Arizona)

(Photo/Intertribal Council of Arizona)

Originally Published: September 28, 2021 8:20 a.m.

Allan Paxson, a student at the University of Arizona and a member of the Hopi Tribe, was named one of several winners of the Frank Harrison and Harry Austin Voting Rights Scholarship Essay Contest Sept. 9. Paxson is majoring in Physiology and Medical Sciences with a minor in Educational Psychology. Paxson finds his passion in helping others – especially the Native American community. He aspires to enter the medical field as a Native American physician providing care to underserved communities.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas