Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Sept. 25
One dead, another injured in plane crash west of Page

A private airplane crashed upon approach to the Page Airport Sept. 22. (Photo/Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: September 23, 2021 12:58 p.m.

PAGE, Ariz. – A pilot was killed and his passenger injured after their private airplane crashed west of Page, Arizona, Sept. 22.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the report of a private aircraft crash in the area of Paria Plateau west of Page.

According to CCSO, Page Airport reported that a plane originating from San Martin, California, had crashed while on approach to the airport.

Exact location was unknown as the reporting party was a friend who had received a call from the surviving passenger. Initial information stated the pilot had been killed in the crash and the passenger injured.

The last known location of the aircraft was attained with assistance from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. With an approximate location attained, Classic Air out of Page, launched and was able to locate the crash site.

Once on the ground, Classic Air requested a second aircraft to help with patient extrication.

The pilot, Jim Petersen, was pronounced deceased and the passenger, Uta Petersen, injured. Uta was flown to St. George Utah Hospital by Classic Air. The body of Jim Petersen was flown to Marble Canyon before being transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff.

An Arizona DPS ranger helicopter from Kingman, Arizona, along with a deputy out of Fredonia, Arizona, were flown to the area to investigate the scene.

The crash is also under investigation by the FAA and the NSTB.

CCSO would like to thank Classic Air, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Page Airport and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance in this incident.

Information provided by CCSO

