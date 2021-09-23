$5K reward for info on bighorn sheep ram poaching in Arizona
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department are still seeking information about the poaching of a mature desert bighorn sheep ram south of Buckeye.
The incident occurred July 10 in the Buckeye Hills at Gillespie Dam.
Department officials said they have reason to believe a group of five men seen leaving the scene in two vehicles may have been involved.
The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case now stands at $5,000.
The Game and Fish Department's Operation Game Thief program has offered $2,500 for information leading to a conviction. The Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society has offered an additional $2,500.
Anyone with information about this case can call the AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-352-0700 and refer to case #21-002114. Callers can remain anonymous upon request.
- One dead, another injured in plane crash west of Page
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Hopi endurance runner Kyle Sumatzkuku qualifies for Boston Marathon
- ‘Frybread Face & Me’ wraps up New Mexico filming
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- 19th annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Run brings 150 riders to honor fallen heroes
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- FBI, Navajo Police seek man suspected of kidnapping 13-year-old girl
- Leaders seek to revitalize Navajo and Hopi economies through alternative energy options
- Niagara Rockbridge crowned Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022; Shandiin Hiosik Yazzie named first runner-up
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- One dead, another injured in plane crash west of Page
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Hopi endurance runner Kyle Sumatzkuku qualifies for Boston Marathon
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- TV series based on Hillerman novels to be set on Navajo Nation
- Four contestants announced for 69th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant
- Navajo Police respond to suspicious person in the Tallmountain area
- 19th annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Run brings 150 riders to honor fallen heroes
- ‘Frybread Face & Me’ wraps up New Mexico filming
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: