Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, Sept. 25
$5K reward for info on bighorn sheep ram poaching in Arizona

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 23, 2021 9:30 a.m.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department are still seeking information about the poaching of a mature desert bighorn sheep ram south of Buckeye.

The incident occurred July 10 in the Buckeye Hills at Gillespie Dam.

Department officials said they have reason to believe a group of five men seen leaving the scene in two vehicles may have been involved.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case now stands at $5,000.

The Game and Fish Department's Operation Game Thief program has offered $2,500 for information leading to a conviction. The Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society has offered an additional $2,500.

Anyone with information about this case can call the AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-352-0700 and refer to case #21-002114. Callers can remain anonymous upon request.

