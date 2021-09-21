Hopi Tribe reports 30 positive Delta Variant tests
KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — With 30 confirmed Delta Variant tests, the Hopi Tribe is encouraging tribal members to get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19.
As of Sept. 13, the Hopi Health Care Center has tested more than 10,858 for COVID-19. More than 1,479 of those tests were positive, with 1,072 being Hopi tribal members.
From June 18 to Aug. 18, the Hopi Health Care Center tested 38 samples that tested positive using the Cepheid test. Of those 38 samples 30 of them were confirmed to be the Delta Variant, and two were confirmed to be the Alpha Variant.
According to the Hopi Department of Health and Human Services, the Delta Variant is up to two times more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus. People at greatest risk are those who are not vaccinated, small children, those who are partially vaccinated and those who are immunocompromised.
COVID-19 drive up testing is available at the Hopi Health Care Center Monday –Friday from 8. – 9:30 a.m. Enter the west entrance and drive to the back. Wear a mask and stay in your vehicle. More information about testing is available at (928) 737-6233.
Tuba City Regional Health Care also offers a Pfizer vaccine community drive up vaccine clinic. Call 1-866-976-5941 to schedule an appointment.
Information provided by Hopi Department of Health and Human Services
