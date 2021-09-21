OFFERS
Hopi Law Enforcement Services
730 calls for service in August

Originally Published: September 21, 2021 7:35 a.m.

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — Hopi Law Enforcement Services (HLES) provides this report as a service to the citizens of the Hopi reservation.

In August, HLES responded to 730 calls for service. There was a total of 70 arrests — 52 were booked and 18 were released with charges filed.

An arrest is not an indication of guilt, all parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Calls included 89 alcohol offenses, 88 animal/livestock offenses, 14 assault, nine missing persons, 21 citizen assists, 25 disorderly conduct, 17 domestic violence, 12 fires/controlled burns, 17 medical calls, 12 vandalism, 19 special person/circumstances, eight theft/fraud, 81 traffic offenses, 10 harassment and 204 welfare/property/security checks, among others.

A total of 77.99 grams of marijuana were seized along with 20.77 grams of meth, 0.71 grams of cocaine and 1570.71 ounces of alcohol.

HLES responded to five major incidents — two suicides were reported and investigated. Two homicides in the First Mesa area were reported and investigated and one major methamphetamine seizure occurred in the Kykotsmovi area.

All major incidents which are federal or potential federal cases are initially investigated by HLES in coordination with the Bureau of Indian Affairs — Criminal Investigations Unit and the FBI. These cases are then worked through the FBI office out of Flagstaff for submission to the U.S. Attorney’s office for review and charging purposes.

HLES encourages the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. HLES can be reached at (928) 734-7340 for emergency calls. For non-emergencies, call (928) 734-7344.

Information provided by HLES

