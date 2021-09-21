Around Winslow: week of Sept. 22
Winslow Public Library now open
The Winslow Public Library re-opened Sept. 20 after being closed for a week. The library is open Monday - Friday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Winslow pool hours
The last day for the outdoor pool will be Sept. 26.
Currently the outdoor pool is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The indoor pool is open Monday-Friday 5:30 -7 a.m., 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.
Deep water aerobics is held Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and Aqua Fit is held Monday-Friday from 9-10 a.m. More information is available from the Winslow Recreation Center at 289-5714.
Bulldogs baseball to host golf tourney Oct. 16
The Bulldog baseball program is looking to build each and every way possible. On Oct. 16, the Bulldogs are hosting a golf tournament in Snowflake, Arizona. Help spread the word for players/teams and for support through donations or sponsorships. If there are any questions contact Coach Pher at (928) 587-1356.
Standin' on the Corner Sept. 24-25
The Standin' on the Corner festival takes place Sept. 24-25 in downtown Winslow. The event features live music, vendors, raffles, live auction, horseshoe tournament and more. More information is available at www.standinonthecorner.org.
City of Winslow seeks art vendors
The city of Winslow Arts Council is searching for art vendors who are interested in joining The Winslow Arts Festival. Send your information and photos of your art to Jlewis@winslowaz.gov. Details will be released on our Facebook Page Winslow Arts Council.
Winslow School District seeks site council volunteers
Are you interested in joining the site council at the high school? Find out what the council does and how you can get involved. The school site council is a group of teachers, parents, classified employees, and students (at the high school level) that work with the principal to develop, review and evaluate school improvement programs and school operations. We are looking a couple parents and a couple of students to join. Please Email Mr. Hernandez at salh@wusd1.org for more information.
