Around the Rez: week of Sept. 22

NACA 50th anniversary open house Sept. 23

NACA is celebrating 50 years of servicing the Flagstaff community and surrounding areas by opening its doors Sept. 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., where the community can meet staff and learn about NACA's services, programs and community efforts.

At 4 p.m., follow the arrows to migrate through the offices and program booths. At 6 p.m., attend the public address from Jeff Axtell, CEO.

Members of the public can submit completed passports as entry for door prizes. NACA is located at 1500 E. Cedar Ave., Flagstaff.

Fire danger changed to moderate

The BIA Wildland Fire Management has lowered the fire danger level to moderate. Remember to always be careful with fire.

Free community run/walk at Buffalo Park Oct 2.

NACA Lasting Indigenous Family Enrichment Program and Wings of America present a free community 2 mile walk and 5K run Oct. 2 at Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Rd, Flagstaff.. Registration is open from noon to 1 p.m. Run/walk begins at 1 p.m. Registrants will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last. More information is available by contacting Carrie Dallas at cdallas@nacainc.org or (928) 526-2968 ext. 165.

Indigenous running mentorship training

Wings of America is inspired by the cultural, spiritual and competitive legacy of Native runners.

This training will introduce athletes to all the necessary techniques and tools needed to begin mentoring runners and walkers of all ages and ability levels.

Topics and skills covered: Native running history and tradition; proper warm-up and cool-down techniques; scouting and marking run/walk courses and creating running/walking workout plans.

The training takes place Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Puente Hozho Elementary School gym, 3401 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. The training will accept 30 registrants and is free. Health coaches, fitness professionals, diabetes educators and youth workers are all encouraged to register. More information or to register is available by contacting Carrie Dallas at cdallas@nanainc.org or by calling (928) 526-2968 ext. 165.

Free gospel backpacks for fatherless boys

Mentor Me Ministry for fatherless boys plan to give out free gospel school backpacks Sept. 29 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Fort Defiance Bible Church, 610 Kit Carson Dr. MMM director Bobby Solomon urges reservation churches to invite him to handout the supplies.

The backpacks are stuffed with calculators, Bibles and other fun things. He said a level 1 "in Christ training" kits are still available.

Those that complete reading the booklet can call 1-800-787-5044. The mention five things they learned and get a $25 gift card for any store or fast foot outlet near them. A level 2 course is on the way.

The Navajo Nation mandates masking up when going to large gatherings and Solomon said that will be respected.

Franklin Graham visits Flagstaff Sept. 30 at Fort Tuthill

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham travels to Flagstaff for a "God Loves You" tour Sept. 30 on one of the eight stops along Historic Route 66. The event takes place at 7 p.m. at Fort Tuthill County Park Fairgrounds. Music is provided by the Newsboys and others. Graham delivers the hope message there and planners say to bring your own chairs and blankets.

Graham is the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritans Purse. He was in Window Rock in May 2020 delivering supplies when COVID-19 cases peaked on the Navajo Nation. He also set up a temporary health facility for virus patients to be treated. To volunteer call 1-877-247-2426.

Flagstaff Court in Tuba City Oct. 14

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona, at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites Conference Room Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. DST.

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled. Deadline to register is Oct. 13 by 4 p.m. More information and to register is available by calling (928) 283-4518.

Pioneer Museum is open to the public

The Arizona Historical Society announced the reopening of the Pioneer Museum Sept. 14. The museum will be open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about about the Pioneer Museum is available by calling (928) 774-6272.

Hopi Senom Transit resumes

Hopi Senom Transit resumed services Aug. 2 with limited routes: Flagstaff, Keams Canyon, Midday and Winslow. The Tuba City Route will start at a later date. Transit reports their safety and service plan was developed with input and guidance from the Hopi Tribe, the CDC and the Federal Transit Administration;

Transit accepts the public’s input, suggestions and recommendations as they continue to develop a policy to meet the unique needs of the Hopi Tribe as they operate during the pandemic.