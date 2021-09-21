Around Hopi: week of Sept. 22
KUYI seeks community advisory board members
KUYI Hopi Radio is looking for Community Advisory Board (CAB) members.
Members are appointed to reflect the diverse needs and interests of the community served by the station and include elders, youth, education, health/emergency safety, business, non-tribal members and Hopi community members.
Be the voice of the community for KUYI. Those interested in becoming a CAB member can contact Storm Tso at (928)889-6135 or marketing@kuyi.net
Hopi General Election takes place Nov. 11
Candidates running for chairman are Tim Navangyaoma from Mishongnovi and challengers David Talayumptewa from Kykotsmovi. Candidates for vice chairman are incumbent Clark Tenakhongva from Hotevilla and challenger Craig Andrews from Mishongnovi.
The general election is Nov. 11.
More information is available from the Hopi Elections Office at (928) 734-2507/2508 or online at hopi-nsn.gov.
PPE distribution Sept. 28
The Hopi Emergency Relief Fund (HERF) is offering a PPE distribution. Distribution takes place at the Peace Academic Center Gym from 9 a.m.-noon and 1- 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
More information is available from Derick Lomayokva at (928) 299-1992.
- Hopi endurance runner Kyle Sumatzkuku qualifies for Boston Marathon
- 19th annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Run brings 150 riders to honor fallen heroes
- Niagara Rockbridge crowned Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022; Shandiin Hiosik Yazzie named first runner-up
- Deb Haaland ties the knot
- FBI, Navajo Police seek man suspected of kidnapping 13-year-old girl
- ‘Frybread Face & Me’ wraps up New Mexico filming
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- TV series based on Hillerman novels to be set on Navajo Nation
- Four contestants announced for 69th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant
- Navajo Police respond to suspicious person in the Tallmountain area
- A Winslow institution - Ernie Seto's Public Market
- Navajo County Fair returns to Holbrook Sept. 15-18
- The spirituality of Nature, Earth and Universe
