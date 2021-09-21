OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 23
Around Hopi: week of Sept. 22

(Loretta McKenney/NHO)

(Loretta McKenney/NHO)

Originally Published: September 21, 2021 8:32 a.m.

KUYI seeks community advisory board members

KUYI Hopi Radio is looking for Community Advisory Board (CAB) members.

Members are appointed to reflect the diverse needs and interests of the community served by the station and include elders, youth, education, health/emergency safety, business, non-tribal members and Hopi community members.

Be the voice of the community for KUYI. Those interested in becoming a CAB member can contact Storm Tso at (928)889-6135 or marketing@kuyi.net

Hopi General Election takes place Nov. 11

Candidates running for chairman are Tim Navangyaoma from Mishongnovi and challengers David Talayumptewa from Kykotsmovi. Candidates for vice chairman are incumbent Clark Tenakhongva from Hotevilla and challenger Craig Andrews from Mishongnovi.

The general election is Nov. 11.

More information is available from the Hopi Elections Office at (928) 734-2507/2508 or online at hopi-nsn.gov.

PPE distribution Sept. 28

The Hopi Emergency Relief Fund (HERF) is offering a PPE distribution. Distribution takes place at the Peace Academic Center Gym from 9 a.m.-noon and 1- 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

More information is available from Derick Lomayokva at (928) 299-1992.

