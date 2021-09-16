FBI, Navajo Police seek man suspected of kidnapping 13-year-old girl
KIRTLAND, N.M. – The FBI and San Juan County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man suspected of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in Kirtland, N.M.
The girl, who was reported missing Tuesday night, was found alive at a trading post in Red Valley, Arizona, on Wednesday at approximately 7:45 a.m.
The suspect is described as a Native American male in his 30s-40s, approximately 6 feet tall, with short brown hair. He had no facial hair.
He may be driving a dark-colored four-door pickup truck with a bed cover, silver rims, and a 4x4 emblem.
He was last seen at Broken Horn arena/RV Park on County Road 6100 in Kirtland, where he allegedly abducted the girl at approximately 7:30 p.m.
"Law enforcement is actively searching for this suspect, but we need the public's help to bring this perpetrator to justice," said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. "Anyone with information on this suspect's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or report online at tips.fbi.gov."
The Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety is assisting with this investigation.
