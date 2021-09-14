OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Sept. 14
Tuba City Jr. High runners place at Window Rock

(Photos/Tuba City Unified School District)

(Photos/Tuba City Unified School District)

Originally Published: September 14, 2021 7:59 a.m.

The Tuba City Junior High Cross Country Team played at the Window Rock Invitational. Players included Myra Halona, 11 place; Kaydence Byjoe, sixth place; Kalell Tsinnijinnie running; Moraes Hatathlie, seventh place; Kalell Tsinnijinnie, fifth place, Wiley Hatathlie, 19 place.

Photo Gallery

Tuba City Jr. High at Window Rock Invitational
