Transforming grief, a COVID-19 Memorial display at Museum of Northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — In tribute to the great loss and trauma experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA) is creating a temporary memorial that honors those lost during the pandemic.
Members of the community are invited to contribute photos, videos, and memories to an interactive exhibition of those who are gone, but dearly remembered. Submitted items will either be displayed virtually through a projector, or on a wall, adorned with other people’s memories and objects.
On display for the month of October, and throughout Celebraciones, this memorial will help lead discussions on the complexities of transforming grief to celebration of life.
If you wish to contribute virtual photos, videos, or text to this memorial display, please email Darvin Descheny at ddescheny@musnaz.org.
Those who wish to bring physical objects to MNA, may drop it off at the front desk of the museum with their full name and contact information. Physical items are limited to non-organic material, as they pose a threat to MNA’s collections. We do not recommend contributing items with monetary value.
