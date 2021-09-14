Race for Hopi chairman to be rematch of 2017 election

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The race for Hopi chairman will be a rematch of the last general election.

Tribal council member David Norton Talayumptewa was the top vote-getter in Sept. 9 primary with 298 votes, followed by current Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma with 291 votes, according to unofficial results.

The two will face off in the Nov. 11 general election. Nuvangyaoma beat Talayumptewa in the 2017 general election by more than 325 votes.

Turnout for tthis year’s primary was low, with 945 votes cast. The ballot didn’t feature the candidates for vice chairman because meaning both current Vice Chairman Clark Tenakhongva and Craig Andrews automatically moved on to the general election.

Andrew Qumyintewa finished a close third in the primary election for chairman, with 286 votes. Former Vice Chairman Alfred Lomahquahu Jr. trailed with 70 votes. The candidates have a few days to submit any challenges before the results can be certified, said tribal registrar Karen Shupla.

The tribe’s top two elected officials don’t run on a ticket, but Nuvangyaoma has been campaigning with Andrews. Nuvangyaoma didn’t immediately return a message left Friday by The Associated Press.

The leaders get much of their authority from the Hopi Tribal Council, which functions like a city government. The chairman presides over meetings but doesn’t vote except to break a tie.

Talayumptewa, a former U.S. Bureau of Education official, represents Kykotsmovi on the council where he championed a measure to unify the several schools on the reservation under a single district and education board.

“There’s going to be some consistency to how we’re teaching them, and it’s going to improve learning and academic success,” he told the AP.

Both Talayumptewa and Nuvangyaoma have talked in a recent forum and on social media where much of their campaigning has happened about the need for economic development and finding ways to encourage younger Hopis to become involved in the tribal government.

One hurdle in running for elected office is a requirement for candidates to speak the Hopi language and demonstrate that ability, Nuvangyaoma said at a youth-led forum earlier this week in Phoenix. Before 2017, candidates had to be fluent.

“Our youth, you all here today speak technology, finance, development, health care, education, construction, all these languages you guys speak and understand,” he said. “We need to bring Hopi into the era we are in now.”

Nuvangyaoma has proposed reforming the constitution that first was approved in the 1930s.

Talayumptewa said he wants to maintain the language requirement, establish a language immersion school on the Hopi reservation in northeastern Arizona and actively reach out to young Hopi professionals to help run the government.

“That is what sets us apart as a Hopi Nation, that’s how we practice our traditions, our culture and our religion,” he said. “I think there are ways to teach the Hopi language to maintain it.”