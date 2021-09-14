Navajo Nation has a new 988 helpline

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — There is a new help line for the Navajo community, 988, thanks to Native Americans for Community Action and GEO Cell One.

The line is there for mental health and can connect people to the help they need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when many people on the reservation felt isolated and alone.

Social Media Post Native Americans for Community Action and Cellular One partnered up to spread the word about 988

It could be a matter of crisis, but when you dial the line, someone on the line will connect the person with a counselor or referral.

“There is research that shows that immediate help and support and access to resources can be lifesaving,” said Tallerita TunnyRogers, director of community development at NACA, in a video about the help number. “It’s normal. It’s normal to ask for help for any challenges you might be facing whether it’s behavioral health or physical health. I really do want to see 988 become a regular recognized number in the same way that 911 has become.”