Nation offers best wishes and appreciation to outgoing Miss Navajo Shaandiin Parrish
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, First Lady Phefelia Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer, and Second Lady Dottie Lizer extended their greatest appreciation to outgoing Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish, whose reign came to an end Sept. 11 with the crowning of a new Miss Navajo Nation.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parrish served as Miss Navajo Nation for two years. She was on the frontlines during the height of the pandemic helping to get food, water, and other essential supplies to families in each of the 110 chapters on the Navajo Nation. She also spent much of her time visiting and encouraging elders and sharing her knowledge with our youth about the teachings of elders.
Parrish is currently enrolled with the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. She anticipates graduating with a masters degree in May. She will also return to her work with the Arizona State Treasurer’s Office.
“On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we honor and thank Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish, her family, and everyone who provided support and encouragement during her reign. We wish her the very best and continued success as she pursues the next milestone in her educational endeavors. Thank you for all of the wonderful work and contributions for our Navajo people. May you be blessed many times in return. Ahe’hee’,” Nez said.
