Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Sept. 14
Former Miss Native America USA Lexie James passes on her crown after two years
Shelby Elizabeth Mata of the Comanche Nation named Miss Native America

Shelby Elizabeth Mata of the Comanche Nation was named Miss Native America U.S.A. 2022 Sept. 10. (Photos courtesy of Miss Native America U.S.A.)

Originally Published: September 14, 2021 7:52 a.m.

The Miss Native American USA organization recently expressed its gratitude to Lexie James (Hopi) of Polacca, Arizona for serving and completing two consecutive years as Miss Native American USA.

Former Miss Native America U.S.A Lexie James of the Hopi Tribe was recognized for her two years of service. (Photos courtesy of Miss Native America U.S.A.)

On Sept. 10, Shelby Elizabeth Mata of the Comanche Nation was named Miss Native American USA 2021-22.

Comanche Nation Chairman, Mark Woommavovah present Mata her crown and sash during the crowning ceremony.

“There are no words to describe how honored and blessed I am,” Mata said. “Today, I was surrounded by family, friends, and tribal royalty. It was a beautiful day and I will forever be thankful.”

Mata is from Lawton, Oklahoma

James won the title and crown in 2019, becoming the 8th MNAUSA, unknowing just a few months later COVID-19 would redefine her duties as ambassador.

“We would like to take the time to pay tribute to her amazing efforts and achievements by recapping images from her time serving as our titleholder. Lexie’s tremendous sacrifices and call to action stem from her platform and efforts in suicide prevention with an emphasis in mental health and wellness,” the organization stated. “James exemplified true leadership and devotion to Native communities through her remarkable endeavors and which won’t go unrecognized.”

