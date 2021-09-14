Around the Rez: week of Sept. 15

Franklin Graham visits Flagstaff Sept. 30 at Fort Tuthill

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham travels to Flagstaff for a "God Loves You" tour Sept. 30 on one of the eight stops along Historic Route 66. Friends and families are invited to the event at 7 p.m. at Fort Tuthill County Park Fairgrounds.

Ft. Tuthill is located south of Flagstaff, turn west at the overpass, Exit 337 on Interstate 17. Music is provided by the Newsboys and others. Graham delivers the hope message there and planners say to bring your own chairs and blankets.

Graham is the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritans Purse. He was in Window Rock in May 2020 delivering supplies when COVID-19 cases peaked on the Navajo Nation. He also set up a temporary health facility for virus patients to be treated.

To volunteer call 1-877-247-2426.

Flagstaff Court in Tuba City Oct. 14

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona, at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites Conference Room Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. DST.

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

Deadline to register is Oct. 13 by 4 p.m. More information and to register is available by calling (928) 283-4518.