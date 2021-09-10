Hopi Tribe election un-official results in primary for chairman
David Norton Talayumpewa and Timothy Loren Nuvangyaoma had the most votes in the primary election held Sept. 9. Unofficial results were Talayumpewa with 298 votes and Nuvangyaoma with 291.
Both Talayumpewa and Nuvangyaoma will move onto the general election.
The elections office reminded people that Sept. 30 is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the general election.
More information about how to request a ballot is available at https://www.hopi-nsn.gov/tribal-government/hopi-elections-office/ or by visiting the election office at AZ State Highway 264 and BIA Route 2, Kykotsmovi, Arizona. (Masks /face coverings are required).
Information provided by the Hopi Tribe Elections Office
