OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sun, Sept. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hopi Tribe election un-official results in primary for chairman

David Norton Talayumpewa and Timothy Loren Nuvangyaoma have advanced to the general election. (Submitted photos)

David Norton Talayumpewa and Timothy Loren Nuvangyaoma have advanced to the general election. (Submitted photos)

Originally Published: September 10, 2021 9:32 a.m.

David Norton Talayumpewa and Timothy Loren Nuvangyaoma had the most votes in the primary election held Sept. 9. Unofficial results were Talayumpewa with 298 votes and Nuvangyaoma with 291.

Both Talayumpewa and Nuvangyaoma will move onto the general election.

The elections office reminded people that Sept. 30 is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the general election.

More information about how to request a ballot is available at https://www.hopi-nsn.gov/tribal-government/hopi-elections-office/ or by visiting the election office at AZ State Highway 264 and BIA Route 2, Kykotsmovi, Arizona. (Masks /face coverings are required).

Information provided by the Hopi Tribe Elections Office

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas