Winslow students Climb to Conquer Cancer

Winslow High School National Honor Society participated in the Climb to Conquer Cancer Aug. 21.

Students walked 5 miles at Snowbowl in Flagstaff to show their support. This event was sponsored by the American Cancer Society.

At the Climb to Conquer Cancer of Flagstaff, participants and volunteers come together to honor cancer survivors, spread the word about reducing cancer risk, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society save lives. All donations help to fund groundbreaking cancer research and patient care programs.

WHS Honor Society raised more than $900 to donate to the American Cancer Society.