OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow students Climb to Conquer Cancer

Winslow High School Honor Society raised more than $900 to donate to the American Cancer Society. (Photo/Winslow High School)

Winslow High School Honor Society raised more than $900 to donate to the American Cancer Society. (Photo/Winslow High School)

Originally Published: September 7, 2021 10:22 a.m.

Winslow High School National Honor Society participated in the Climb to Conquer Cancer Aug. 21.

Students walked 5 miles at Snowbowl in Flagstaff to show their support. This event was sponsored by the American Cancer Society.

photo

Winslow High School students walked 5 miles at Snowbowl in Flagstaff to show their support during the Climb to Conquer Cancer of Flagstaff. (Photo/Winslow High School)

photo

The annual Climb to Conquer Cancer event is sponsored by the American Cancer Society. (Photo/Winslow High School)

At the Climb to Conquer Cancer of Flagstaff, participants and volunteers come together to honor cancer survivors, spread the word about reducing cancer risk, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society save lives. All donations help to fund groundbreaking cancer research and patient care programs.

WHS Honor Society raised more than $900 to donate to the American Cancer Society.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas