Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 09
Winslow Police honored with Mothers Against Drunk Driving hero award

Lieutenant Blass and Officer Johnson with the Winslow Police Department were recently recognized with an award at the annual MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) banquet in Scottsdale.(Photo/City of Winslow)

Originally Published: September 7, 2021 10:13 a.m.

Lieutenant Blass and Officer Johnson with the Winslow Police Department were recently recognized with an award at the annual MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) banquet in Scottsdale.

(Photo courtesy of the City of Winslow)

Winslow Mayor also attended the event and offered his congratulations.

