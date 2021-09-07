Winslow High seeks parents for site council input

Are you interested in joining the site council at the Winslow High School?



The school site council plays an important role in decision-making at many schools. The council is a group of teachers, parents, classified employees, and students (at the high school level) that work with the principal to develop, review and evaluate school improvement programs and school operations. The school is looking for several parents and students to join.

More information is available from Mr. Hernandez at salh@wusd1.org.