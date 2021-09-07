OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow High seeks parents for site council input

(Photo/Winslow Unified School District)

(Photo/Winslow Unified School District)

Originally Published: September 7, 2021 10:24 a.m.

Are you interested in joining the site council at the Winslow High School?

The school site council plays an important role in decision-making at many schools. The council is a group of teachers, parents, classified employees, and students (at the high school level) that work with the principal to develop, review and evaluate school improvement programs and school operations. The school is looking for several parents and students to join.

More information is available from Mr. Hernandez at salh@wusd1.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas