Winslow High Jr. Varsity takes on Monument Valley
Mustangs fall to Bulldogs 48-14 in Winslow Aug. 28
Originally Published: September 7, 2021 10:52 a.m.
Winslow High School Junior Varsity Football team played Monument Valley Aug. 28 at home.
The Bulldogs defeated the Mustangs 48-14.
