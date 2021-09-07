OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Winslow High Jr. Varsity takes on Monument Valley
Mustangs fall to Bulldogs 48-14 in Winslow Aug. 28

Winslow High School Junior Varsity Football team played Monument Valley Aug. 28 at home. (Courtesy of El Big Guy Photography)

Originally Published: September 7, 2021 10:52 a.m.

Winslow High School Junior Varsity Football team played Monument Valley Aug. 28 at home.

Winslow High Jr. Varsity takes on Monument Valley

The Bulldogs defeated the Mustangs 48-14.

