Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 09
As pretty as a picture: Picture Canyon near Flagstaff offers outdoor options

Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve is located at 3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Road in Flagstaff. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve is located at 3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Road in Flagstaff. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

Originally Published: September 7, 2021 11:03 a.m.

An afternoon or morning adventure east of Flagstaff brings hikers to Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve which was home to the ancient Sinaguan people.

Several areas along the trail system have petroglyphs on the rock walls and boulders, there is also an area where the Sinaguan people had built homes on the cliff side.

photo

Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve offers numerous outdoor opportunities including hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding and more. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

The Preserve is free and open to the public year round. There is a portable toilet available at the trailhead, but no trash receptacle.

There are three trailheads, 0.7 miles, 1.5 miles and 2.8 miles in length.

Picture Canyon is located at 3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Rd in Flagstaff.

More information is available at https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/2881/Picture-Canyon-Natural-Cultural-Preserve.

