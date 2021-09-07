Navajo Police respond to suspicious person in the Tallmountain area
TALLMOUNTAIN, Ariz. – On Aug. 30, a concerned citizen of the Tallmountain area reported that an unidentified non-native man came to their home seeking assistance for a sick dog and was directed to the main highway.
The Navajo Police Department Kayenta District responded to the call and attempted to locate the individual, however, no contact was made at that time.
Local residence in the area indicated the man has been living among them in the area for approximately two years. There is a possibility that this man is a missing person from Scottsdale, Arizona, however, this has not yet been confirmed.
This individual is not an ex-convict and he may possibly be suffering from a mental health condition. The Navajo Police Department would like to emphasize there is no active threat in the community and this individual is not considered a threat.
Because of his possible mental health condition, community members are asked to refrain from confronting or approaching this individual. Anyone with information is highly encouraged to contact the Kayenta Police District at (928) 697-5600.
The Navajo Police Department will continue to actively patrol in the area.
Information provided by Navajo Police Department
