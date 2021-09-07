OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kicking off dreams at Winslow High School

Winslow High School teacher Mrs. Jones was selected as a Dreamstarter Teacher Aug. 24. Jones received $1,000 to spend on classroom materials. (Photo/Winslow High School)

Winslow High School teacher Mrs. Jones was selected as a Dreamstarter Teacher Aug. 24. Jones received $1,000 to spend on classroom materials. (Photo/Winslow High School)

Originally Published: September 7, 2021 11:20 a.m.

Winslow High School teacher Mrs. Jones was selected as a Dreamstarter Teacher Aug. 24.

Dreamstarter teachers are selected for those who encourage Native American students to follow their dreams. Grant funds may be used for almost anything you need for the classroom: resource materials, supplies, equipment, professional development, field trips/transportation and/or stipends to support bringing community liaisons into the classroom.

This year Jones received $1,000 to spend on classroom materials.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas