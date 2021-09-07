Kicking off dreams at Winslow High School

Winslow High School teacher Mrs. Jones was selected as a Dreamstarter Teacher Aug. 24.

Dreamstarter teachers are selected for those who encourage Native American students to follow their dreams. Grant funds may be used for almost anything you need for the classroom: resource materials, supplies, equipment, professional development, field trips/transportation and/or stipends to support bringing community liaisons into the classroom.

This year Jones received $1,000 to spend on classroom materials.