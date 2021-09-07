OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Juan Cangas to address Winslow High Sept. 10: "Why do some people succeed while others fail?"

Special guest speaker Juan Cangas will address Winslow High School Sept. 10. A special event for families will also be held on the evening of Sept. 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Photo/www.juancangas.com)

Originally Published: September 7, 2021 10:27 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow High School is excited to host Juan Cangas as a special guest speaker Sept. 10.

Cangas will speak to the student body delivering his message; "Why do some people succeed while others fail" Cangas will also host an event for families on the evening of Sept. 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Top Latino Youth Motivational Speaker - Juan Cangas by Juan Cangas

Cangas spent most of his life pursuing one question, Why do some people succeed in life with others fail? Cangas had to find his own motivation to succeed as a young Latino teen wrestling with the challenges of life. His drive to overcome barriers and desire to make his mother proud helped him become the first person in his family to attend college. Cangas is an authority in youth leadership development, with over six years of experience inspiring students from all walks of life.

More information is available at www.juancangas.com.

Information provided by Winslow High School

