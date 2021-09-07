Juan Cangas to address Winslow High Sept. 10: "Why do some people succeed while others fail?"

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow High School is excited to host Juan Cangas as a special guest speaker Sept. 10.

Cangas will speak to the student body delivering his message; "Why do some people succeed while others fail" Cangas will also host an event for families on the evening of Sept. 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Cangas spent most of his life pursuing one question, Why do some people succeed in life with others fail? Cangas had to find his own motivation to succeed as a young Latino teen wrestling with the challenges of life. His drive to overcome barriers and desire to make his mother proud helped him become the first person in his family to attend college. Cangas is an authority in youth leadership development, with over six years of experience inspiring students from all walks of life.

More information is available at www.juancangas.com.

Information provided by Winslow High School