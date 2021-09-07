Flagstaff Ranger District opening free use wood areas

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino National Forest will open three free use wood collection areas on the Flagstaff Ranger District starting Sept. 1.

The three free use areas are as follows:

• Hart Prairie area: Located 15 miles north of Flagstaff along Highway 180, off Forest Road (FR) 151. Ponderosa pieces can be collected, and there are roughly 20 cords of wood in the area.

• Highway 180 area: Located 17 miles north of Flagstaff along Highway 180, off FR 9004K. Only felled and limbed ponderosa pine logs may be collected. Roughly 20-30 logs are in the area.

• A1 area: Located five miles west of Flagstaff and north of Interstate 40 on FR 506. Only dead and down ponderosa pine may be collected, which includes slash piles from a recent timber sale contract. There are roughly half a dozen slash piles in the area, each containing about 15-20 logs. There are logs located around the slash piles as well.

Signs identifying the free use areas will be clearly posted.

Interested parties must possess a free use permit to collect and cut firewood. Permits can be obtained by calling the Coconino National Forest Supervisor’s Office at (928) 527-3600 or the Flagstaff Ranger District at (928) 526-0866.

Information provided by Coconino National Forest