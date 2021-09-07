OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 09
Cookie love: Cactus-Pine Girl Scout gives away cookies after selling 10,813 boxes

Jordyn (center) is joined by her mother Laurel Secakuku and her father Stacy Talahytewa Jr. Jordyn sold 10,813 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. As a way of thanking those who supported her, Jordyn gave away boxes of cookies. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

Gilbert Honanie, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: September 7, 2021 8:40 a.m.

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — Jordyn Talahytewa, a Girl Scout with the Cactus-Pine troop and member of the Hopi Tribe and Sun Clan, expressed her gratitude to those who had helped her become one the highest cookie selling Girl Scouts in Arizona, with 10,813 boxes of cookies sold.

To thank those who supported her, Talahytewa visited all three mesas and handed out free boxes of cookies as a way of thanking everyone who had helped her.

Many village members and local area residents came out to receive a box and recognize the young Girl Scout on her achievement.

