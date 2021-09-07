Cookie love: Cactus-Pine Girl Scout gives away cookies after selling 10,813 boxes

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — Jordyn Talahytewa, a Girl Scout with the Cactus-Pine troop and member of the Hopi Tribe and Sun Clan, expressed her gratitude to those who had helped her become one the highest cookie selling Girl Scouts in Arizona, with 10,813 boxes of cookies sold.

To thank those who supported her, Talahytewa visited all three mesas and handed out free boxes of cookies as a way of thanking everyone who had helped her.

Many village members and local area residents came out to receive a box and recognize the young Girl Scout on her achievement.