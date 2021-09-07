Around Winslow: week of Sept. 8
Winslow pool hours
The last day for the outdoor pool will be Sept. 26.
Currently the outdoor pool is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The indoor pool is open Monday-Friday 5:30 -7 a.m., 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.
Deep water aerobics is held Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and Aqua Fit is held Monday-Friday from 9-10 a.m.
More information is available from the Winslow Recreation Center at 289-5714.
Midway West Carnival Sept. 3-5
The city of Winslow is hosting the Midway West Carnival Sept. 3-5. The event takes place at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce parking lot. Tickets will go on sale for $15 for unlimited rides starting Aug. 30. Tickets are available at the Winslow Recreation Department, 503 E. Cherry Street in Winslow.
City of Winslow seeks art vendors
The city of Winslow Arts Council is searching for art vendors who are interested in joining The Winslow Arts Festival. Send your information and photos of your art to Jlewis@winslowaz.gov. Details will be released on our Facebook Page Winslow Arts Council when they become available.
Bulldogs baseball to host golf tourney Oct. 16
The Bulldog baseball program is looking to build each and every way possible. On Oct. 16, the Bulldogs are hosting a golf tournament in Snowflake, Arizona. Help spread the word for players/teams and for support through donations or sponsorships. If there are any questions contact Coach Pher at (928) 587-1356.
Navajo County Fair Sept. 15-18
The Navajo County Fair returns in September after a one-year absence. This year, fair-goers can enjoy a carnival, rodeo, demolition derby, Navajo County Fair and Rodeo Queen Pageant, Little Buckaroo Rodeo, exhibits and demonstrations, Jr. Livestock Show and Auction, 4-H Horse Show, small stock show and exhibits. The fair takes place at the Navajo County Fairgrounds, 404 East Hopi Drive in Holbrook. More information is available at (928)524-4757, online at www.navajocountyfair.net or on Facebook.
Standin' on the Corner Sept. 24-25
The Standin' on the Corner festival takes place Sept. 24-25 in downtown Winslow. The event features live music, vendors, raffles, live auction, horseshoe tournament and more. More information is available at www.standinonthecorner.org.
