Arizona State Fair to remain in Phoenix; fair takes place Oct. 2-30

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona State Fair will be staged this October at its usual site on the state fairgrounds in central Phoenix after all.

It was announced in March that the fair would be held at a temporary location at Wild Horse Pass on the Gila River Indian Community’s reservation near Chandler, but fair officials now say the move has been canceled because necessary infrastructure couldn’t be arranged.

“COVID-19-related supply chain problems across the country are causing delays in materials and supplies needed to hold the fair” at the Wild Horse Pass site, fair officials said Thursday in a statement. “Due to these challenges, manufacturers are unable to guarantee on-time delivery.”

The statement said the community and fair officials “continue to study the possibility of moving the fair to the reservation in 2022, in a manner that will be mutually beneficial to both parties.”

The fair will open Oct. 2 and run through Oct. 30, the statement said.