OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Sept. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona State Fair to remain in Phoenix; fair takes place Oct. 2-30

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 7, 2021 11:11 a.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona State Fair will be staged this October at its usual site on the state fairgrounds in central Phoenix after all.

It was announced in March that the fair would be held at a temporary location at Wild Horse Pass on the Gila River Indian Community’s reservation near Chandler, but fair officials now say the move has been canceled because necessary infrastructure couldn’t be arranged.

“COVID-19-related supply chain problems across the country are causing delays in materials and supplies needed to hold the fair” at the Wild Horse Pass site, fair officials said Thursday in a statement. “Due to these challenges, manufacturers are unable to guarantee on-time delivery.”

The statement said the community and fair officials “continue to study the possibility of moving the fair to the reservation in 2022, in a manner that will be mutually beneficial to both parties.”

The fair will open Oct. 2 and run through Oct. 30, the statement said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas