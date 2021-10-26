Winslow High honor society offers a hand
Originally Published: October 26, 2021 9:48 a.m.
The Winslow High School National Honor Society volunteered at Washington's Dome of Doom Oct. 20. Members engaged students into the world of science, helping lead and instructing children on how to make slime.
