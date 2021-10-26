OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Winslow High honor society offers a hand

(Photos/Winslow High School)

(Photos/Winslow High School)

Originally Published: October 26, 2021 9:48 a.m.

The Winslow High School National Honor Society volunteered at Washington's Dome of Doom Oct. 20. Members engaged students into the world of science, helping lead and instructing children on how to make slime.

(Photos/Winslow High School)

