New princess selected at Tuba City High School
Originally Published: October 26, 2021 9:03 a.m.
On Oct. 22, voters selected Tyra Manycows as Miss Tuba City High School 2021-22. Cheyenne Dodson was first runner-up, and Shenelle Zeena was second runner up an Miss Congeniality. Hali Lee, Miss TCHS 2019-2021, welcomed the new princess.
