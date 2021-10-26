Navajo employees receive melons from Nation
Originally Published: October 26, 2021 8:48 a.m.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and staff joined Division Director for Division of Natural Resources Rudolph Shebala and Division Director for Division of Community Development Pearl Yellowman to distribute an assortment of melons to Navajo Nation employees and community members. “We are giving thanks and appreciation to our Navajo employees, community members and local farmers,” Nez said. The melons were purchased from a farmer from Shiprock, New Mexico.
