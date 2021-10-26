FBI doubles reward for information regarding murder of Navajo man
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI has increased its reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Isiah Terrell Billy.
The reward has been doubled to up to $10,000.
On October 5, 2020, Billy was found deceased in a wash east of the Sinclair gas station near mile marker 23 on U.S. Highway 64, in Shiprock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation.
The cause of death was determined to be strangulation.
"The FBI and our partners on the Navajo Nation are committed to holding accountable those responsible for violent crime," Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division said. "Victims like Isiah Billy deserve justice, and we're hoping the publicity that comes with this higher reward will prompt someone to come forward and help us solve this crime."
Billy, who was 30 at the time, lived in Shiprock.
The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.
Other FBI cases in New Mexico can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/cont.../field-offices/albuquerque/wanted
Information provided by the FBI- Albuquerque Field Office
