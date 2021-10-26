OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Oct. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Domestic violence awareness: Alice's Place recognizes first responders in October

(Photos/city of Winslow, Alice's Place)

(Photos/city of Winslow, Alice's Place)

Originally Published: October 26, 2021 9:58 a.m.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. On Oct. 20, Alice's Place staff in Winslow served breakfast to Winslow first responders, recognizing them for thier efforts and work with victims of domestic violence. Alice’s Place offers confidential refuge for victims of domestic/sexual violence and their children. The shelter provides food, clothing, and support services all free of charge to the client.

photo

Photos/city of Winslow, Alice's Place)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas