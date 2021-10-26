CDC authorizes booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for certain populations

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) joined the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in approval of a single booster dose of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in certain populations who completed a full vaccine series of either vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine (Comirnaty) received CDC booster authorization last month.

New CDC guidance allows individuals to choose which type of vaccine booster they receive, allowing for mixing and matching of vaccines, subject to that vaccine’s timing and eligibility recommendations for booster doses.

Pfizer and Moderna

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are now eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older;

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings;

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions;

Age 18+ who live or work in situations putting them at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson

Booster doses are also recommended for individuals 18 years and older who receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months following their initial vaccination.

The booster dose offers additional protection for those at increased risk of severe COVID-19 disease. The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, including against the Delta variant. The vaccine provides highly effective protection against hospitalizations and severe outcomes for people who are fully vaccinated.

Individuals who are moderate to severely immune compromised, continue to be eligible for a third dose of mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna). To learn more about eligibility for a third dose, visit https://www.coconino.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/46487/CDCRecommends-Additional-COVID-dose- 915202

Those seeking a booster dose are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost. Visit coconino.az.gov/covid19 for information on COVID-19 vaccination locations.

Information provided by Coconino County