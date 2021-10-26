OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Oct. 26
BIA Navajo region wildland fire units respond to Oregon

(Photo/BIA Wildland Fire Management - Navajo Region)

(Photo/BIA Wildland Fire Management - Navajo Region)

Originally Published: October 26, 2021 8:39 a.m.

BIA Wildland Fire Management - Navajo Region was recently in the Northwest Region on the Rx Burn Module. The four-person module is comprised of personnel from the helitack, engines and fuels programs and are currently finishing an assignment in which they are assisting with prescribed burns on various BIA agencies in Oregon.

