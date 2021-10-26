Around the Rez: week of Oct. 27

Winslow Halloween concert

Winslow Restoration Church, 323 N. Alfred Ave., presents the "Light the Night" concert Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. Performing are Joshua Long (stage name O'Ryan Bray) of Leupp, K-Drama and others. More information is available by calling JC at 928-514-4593. Food and candy are available. With Pastor Jonathan Nells, worship services are live on YouTube at 10 a.m. To get tot the church, turn north between 3C's Auto Body Shop and Moore's Pawn and Trading Co. from Third Street on the west side.

Leupp Halloween Eve kids event

Leupp Nazrene Church announced area churches are involved in pre-Halloween gathering for kids Oct. 30 from 1-3 p.m. at Leupp Baseball Field, east of the closed post office. Pastor Darrell Begay said there will be testimonial singing, hot dog roasts, candy and drinks at the site. More information is available by calling Darrell at 928-853-5321.

Virtual Halloween Costume Fashion Show presented by Miss Navajo Nation Oct. 30

The Office of Miss Navajo Nation and First Things First (Navajo Region) plans to present a virtual Halloween Costume Fashion Show to promote early childhood literacy.

The fashion show is open to all children ages newborn to 5 years-old. Each participant’s registration, photo release and photo must be sent to the officeofmissnavajo@navajo-nsn.gov by Oct. 30 in order to participate.

More information is available at officeofmissnavajo@navajo-nsn.gov or (928) 871-6379.

Celebrate Recovery Meets Wednesdays at Broken Arrow Chapel-Bita Hochee

Celebrate Recovery®, a Christ-centered recovery program kicked-off this month at Broken Arrow Chapel-Bita Hochee in Indian Wells, located on Highway 77 (Navajo Route 6) at milepost 17, with weekly Wednesday night meetings at 6 p.m. (MST).

Masks are required, social distancing will be followed. Participants only, no children at the meetings. More information is available by calling or texting (928) 313-3997.

St. Mary's Food Bank call for volunteers

St. Mary's Food Bank is in need of volunteers for an upcoming food distribution at the Western Navajo Nation Fair Grounds in Tuba City, Arizona. If you would like to volunteer, the event will take place Nov. 19. The shift is from 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. You can sign up to volunteer by calling (602) 344-6238.

Winslow Police accepting expired medications



If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.

Applications open for Navajo school clothing and supplies

The Navajo Family Assistance Services (NFAS) have received numerous applications for Navajo School Clothing and Supplies (NSCS) since releasing applications Aug. 27.

After an NFAS application is submitted, it is reviewed for required eligibility information.

Applicants may email their inquiries to nndss.info@navajo-nsn.gov when they cannot reach a staff member by telephone at (928) 871-6851, 6847, 6821 or 7635.