OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Oct. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Free Navajo hunting webinar Oct. 22

Originally Published: October 21, 2021 9:49 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Office of the First Lady and Second Lady invites families to the Navajo Hunting webinar Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., on the Nez-Lizer social media pages.

Anyone interested in hunting, fishing and outdoor adventures can attend.

Presentations topics from the Navajo Nation Fish and Wildlife will include traditional hunting, laws and regulations, youth hunting and others.

"We continue to reach individuals and youth interested in developing their outdoor skills with a new webinar this fall. Hunting seasons and fall fishing is among us, and we're anticipating strong interest from people who want some tips about trying new outdoor activities. Outdoor activities can help with stress, patience and build strong connections among family and nature," said First Lady Nez.

The webinar is free.

More information is available from Sonya Begay at sonyambegay@navajo-nsn.gov.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas