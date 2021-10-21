Free Navajo hunting webinar Oct. 22
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Office of the First Lady and Second Lady invites families to the Navajo Hunting webinar Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., on the Nez-Lizer social media pages.
Anyone interested in hunting, fishing and outdoor adventures can attend.
Presentations topics from the Navajo Nation Fish and Wildlife will include traditional hunting, laws and regulations, youth hunting and others.
"We continue to reach individuals and youth interested in developing their outdoor skills with a new webinar this fall. Hunting seasons and fall fishing is among us, and we're anticipating strong interest from people who want some tips about trying new outdoor activities. Outdoor activities can help with stress, patience and build strong connections among family and nature," said First Lady Nez.
The webinar is free.
More information is available from Sonya Begay at sonyambegay@navajo-nsn.gov.
