Northern Arizona residents receive free admission to Meteor Crater Oct. 23

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Meteor Crater is offering residents of Arizona’s high country a chance to experience Meteor Crater and Barringer Space Museum for free Oct. 23.

Meteor Crater has a long-standing tradition of giving free admission to Northern Arizona residents and friends of the Crater one day each year. After a pause for the pandemic in 2020, the event is being held again in late October to encourage people to walk the Crater’s edge, find out about its history, enjoy all the attractions and spend a few hours learning about meteorite impacts from around the world.

“To show our appreciation to all the great people of Northern Arizona for their continued support, we are excited to offer free admission to Meteor Crater,” said Matthew Kent, president of Meteor Crater. “Experience this incredible natural landmark, learn about impact science, see where NASA astronauts trained, and enjoy a day on us.”

Admission and attractions

For free admission, visitors will need to provide proof of northern Arizona residency or a local student I.D. card to the admissions office. All children are welcome into Meteor Crater with a parent’s proof of residency.

In addition to viewing the most incredible meteorite impact site on earth, visitors have the opportunity to watch a 10 minute movie on the history of the Crater; spend time in the world-renowned Interactive Discovery Center with fascinating exhibits, enjoy a thrill ride on Collision! an award-winning 4D Experience, visit the gift and mineral shop, and take a guided rim tour, weather permitting.

Directions

Meteor Crater is open daily from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and is located at I - 40, Exit 233, 35 miles east of Flagstaff. More information or to get tickets is available at meteorcrater.com.

About Meteor Crater

Over 50,000 years ago space and earth came together when a huge iron-nickel meteorite, approximately 150 feet wide and weighing several hundred thousand tons, impacted an area outside of Flagstaff, Arizona, with a force 150 times greater than an atomic bomb. The result of this impact was devastation for miles and the creation of the giant bowl-shaped cavity we call Meteor Crater, which measures 550 feet deep and almost a mile wide.

The Crater is large enough for 20 football games to be played simultaneously on its floor, while more than two million people could watch from the side slopes.

Information provided by Meteor Crater